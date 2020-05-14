Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, cool temps on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see another round of morning clouds and cool temperatures on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 77 degrees once the sun comes out later in the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions before sunshine rolls in. A high of 81 is expected.

