SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, hot temperatures on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hot day is on tap in Southern California on Tuesday as temperatures will be in the high 90s in some parts.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a hot and sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 97, going down to 92 on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see scorching temperatures Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine and a high of 100 is on tap.

Winds gusts up to 30 mph will move through the canyons in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm through the week.

