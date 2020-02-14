SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, hot temperatures on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hot day is on tap in Southern California on Tuesday as temperatures will be in the high 90s in some parts.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a hot and sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 97, going down to 92 on Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see scorching temperatures Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine and a high of 100 is on tap.Winds gusts up to 30 mph will move through the canyons in the morning.Temperatures are expected to remain warm through the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.