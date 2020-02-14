SoCal weather: Hot, sunny conditions remain Wednesday but weekend cooldown expected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The hot, sunny weather is sticking around Southern California for one more day before things cool off just in time for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a hot and sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 96 on Wednesday. Temps will drop a few degrees on Thursday and then fall to the upper 70s for the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see scorching temperatures again Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine and a high of 100 is on tap.
Those to looking to cool off could head for the coast, where the temperature will hover around 80 on Wednesday.
