SoCal weather: Hot, sunny conditions remain Wednesday but weekend cooldown expected

The hot, sunny weather is sticking around Southern California for one more day before things cool off just in time for the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The hot, sunny weather is sticking around Southern California for one more day before things cool off just in time for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a hot and sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 96 on Wednesday. Temps will drop a few degrees on Thursday and then fall to the upper 70s for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see scorching temperatures again Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine and a high of 100 is on tap.

Those to looking to cool off could head for the coast, where the temperature will hover around 80 on Wednesday.

