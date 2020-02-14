SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, mild temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday ahead of a big cooldown later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny Wednesday as a high of 82 degrees is on tap. Temperatures spike to 90 on Thursday but Friday will be in the low 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 90 on Wednesday. Thursday will be the hottest day for the region, but temperatures drop to the high 70s on Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.