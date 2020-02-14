SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, mild temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday ahead of a big cooldown later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny Wednesday as a high of 82 degrees is on tap. Temperatures spike to 90 on Thursday but Friday will be in the low 70s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 90 on Wednesday. Thursday will be the hottest day for the region, but temperatures drop to the high 70s on Friday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More