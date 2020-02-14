Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, mild temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday ahead of a big cooldown later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny Wednesday as a high of 82 degrees is on tap. Temperatures spike to 90 on Thursday but Friday will be in the low 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 90 on Wednesday. Thursday will be the hottest day for the region, but temperatures drop to the high 70s on Friday.

