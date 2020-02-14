SoCal weather: Sunny conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warm weather continue Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 81 as morning clouds clear up for sunshine later in the day. The region will see similar conditions during the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 86. Weekend weather for the area will be warm and temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s.Beaches on Friday will see morning clouds linger through the afternoon.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.