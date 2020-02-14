Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warm weather continue Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 81 as morning clouds clear up for sunshine later in the day. The region will see similar conditions during the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 86. Weekend weather for the area will be warm and temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s.

Beaches on Friday will see morning clouds linger through the afternoon.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC cities filing legal action against Newsom beach closure
Newsom orders all OC beaches closed after seeing large crowds
High-risk sex offender rearrested days after controversial release from OC Jail
2 boys, woman found dead in Apple Valley; boyfriend arrested
LA man launches effort to donate 1 million masks
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Dodgers offer ticket refunds for postponed home games
Show More
Grocery chains place limits on meat amid shortage concerns
19% of the CA workforce file for unemployment, many haven't received benefits
Every Angeleno eligible for free COVID-19 test, Garcetti says
Doctor invents mobile isolation unit for COVID patients
LinkedIn's new tools allow job seekers to showcase skills
More TOP STORIES News