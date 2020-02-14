SoCal weather: Sunny conditions on tap Wednesday ahead of hot weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures Wednesday ahead of a hot weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog, followed by sunshine as temperatures reach a high of 85 Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Thursday and into the low 90s by Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 98 Wednesday, but conditions will get even hotter on Thursday when temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. The triple-digit heat in the region will last for several days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.