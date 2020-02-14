Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny conditions on tap Wednesday ahead of hot weekend

Southern California will see warm temperatures Wednesday ahead of a hot weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures Wednesday ahead of a hot weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog, followed by sunshine as temperatures reach a high of 85 Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Thursday and into the low 90s by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 98 Wednesday, but conditions will get even hotter on Thursday when temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. The triple-digit heat in the region will last for several days.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase of stolen car ends with crash in Simi Valley
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn discloses COVID-19 diagnosis
Watch Kamala Harris in 2016 debate for Senate seat
Chase through San Gabriel Valley ends with PIT maneuver
Mosquito season: 'Ankle-biter' insects sparking complaints in LA
Orange County declares 8/24 'Kobe Bryant Day'
Show More
Noah Cuatro: Parents face charges in court
California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
LAUSD board approves distance learning deal
More TOP STORIES News