SoCal weather: Sunny conditions on tap Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies with temperatures mostly in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday.
Temperatures will start to dip after Wednesday, with some rain expected to return by Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny on Wednesday with a high of 81.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also have sunny conditions with a high of 83.
