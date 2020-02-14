SoCal weather: Warm, sunny conditions on tap Thursday but weekend cooldown expected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another warm day is on tap in Southern California Thursday, but conditions will start to slightly cool off just in time for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 86 on Thursday. On Friday, a high of 79 is expected.The valleys and Inland Empire will see very warm temperatures again Thursday. The region will see plenty of sunshine and a high of 94.Those looking to cool off could head for the coast, where temperatures will hover in the low 70s Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.