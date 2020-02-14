SoCal weather: Sunny, hot conditions on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot and dry conditions through the rest of the weekend, bringing elevated fire danger to the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see even hotter temperatures than the day before with a high of 82 degrees on Sunday. Conditions will begin to slightly cool down starting Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be the hottest, reaching a high of 96 degrees Sunday. The heat will persist throughout the region through the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.