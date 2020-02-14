Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies and warm conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 77 degrees on Tuesday, and temperatures dip to the low 70s Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees Tuesday. Slightly cooler conditions are on tap Wednesday as winds pick back up at night.

