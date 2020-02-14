Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies and windy conditions continue Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and steady breezes Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 79 degrees, with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees and winds of 15-25, gusting up to 30 mph.

