SoCal weather: Sunny skies and windy conditions continue Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and steady breezes Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 79 degrees, with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees and winds of 15-25, gusting up to 30 mph.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News