SoCal weather: Sunny skies, clear conditions on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and clear conditions on Sunday as the region begins to warm up.

Winds are expected to pick up in Los Angeles County later Sunday, which has led to a Fire Weather Watch issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm temperatures reaching 77 degrees. There will be some morning clouds in the Irvine area of Orange County but mostly pleasant. Temperatures will climb into the 90s by the middle of the week.

In the valleys and the Inland Empire, expect warm gusts in the afternoon and evening with a high temperature of 82 degrees. The region will reach triple-digit temps by Wednesday.

