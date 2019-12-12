SoCal weather: Sunny skies in store before a weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for Southern California Thursday and Friday before a weekend cooldown.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies Thursday with a high of 73 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and pleasant Thursday with a high of 75.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.