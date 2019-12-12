Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies in store before a weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for Southern California Thursday and Friday before a weekend cooldown.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies Thursday with a high of 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and pleasant Thursday with a high of 75.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
Search continues for 4th day for missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy
Santa Ana woman recounts terrifying encounter with intruder
Popeyes releases new chicken sandwich-themed Christmas sweater
Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
Show More
Disneyland Resort debuts new attractions in 2020
U.S. Census Bureau recruiting 25,000 people in LA
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Maya Angelou, Tony Hawk added to CA Hall of Fame
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
More TOP STORIES News