LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should continue to see some pleasant weather on Super Bowl Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 71 on Sunday, before the temperature drops by a few degrees and some clouds roll in Monday.
There is a slight 10% chance for some showers by the end of the week.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 74, dropping to 44 overnight.
Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the mid-20s overnight.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures on tap for Super Bowl Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More