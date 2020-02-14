Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures on tap for Super Bowl Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should continue to see some pleasant weather on Super Bowl Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 71 on Sunday, before the temperature drops by a few degrees and some clouds roll in Monday.

There is a slight 10% chance for some showers by the end of the week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 74, dropping to 44 overnight.

Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the mid-20s overnight.

