SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear, sunny skies and warm temperatures on Thursday and through Memorial Day weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies with an average high temperature around 80 degrees on Thursday. Temps will drop by a few degrees Friday and Saturday, then heat up again for Sunday and Memorial Day to the mid-80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see clear skies with a high of 87 on Thursday.