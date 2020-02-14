SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday should be a pleasant day in Southern California with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect just a few high clouds and a high of 72 degrees on Tuesday.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 74.Temperatures should warm up over the next several days, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.