SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday should be a pleasant day in Southern California with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect just a few high clouds and a high of 72 degrees on Tuesday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 74.
Temperatures should warm up over the next several days, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by Thursday.
