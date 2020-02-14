Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies and windy conditions on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and some winds Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 75 degrees, with gusts as strong as 40 mph. Those winds will linger Monday, the warmest day of the week, but won't be as strong.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy as a high of 73 is on tap. Temperatures increase to 78 on Monday.

A warmup is on the way as some areas will hit the low 80s Monday.

