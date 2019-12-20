SoCal weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beautiful start to the weekend is on tap across Southern California Friday, with a warmup coming ahead of cooler conditions next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 73.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a warming trend with identical highs.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.