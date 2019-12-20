Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beautiful start to the weekend is on tap across Southern California Friday, with a warmup coming ahead of cooler conditions next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 73.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a warming trend with identical highs.

