SoCal weather: Sunny skies, strong winds on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and strong gusty winds on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 72 degrees and gusts up to 45 mph.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72 degrees during the day, dropping to 40 overnight.By the middle of the week, the region will see a chance of rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.