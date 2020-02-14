Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies, strong winds on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and strong gusty winds on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 72 degrees and gusts up to 45 mph.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72 degrees during the day, dropping to 40 overnight.

By the middle of the week, the region will see a chance of rain.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
