SoCal weather: Sunny skies, strong winds on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and strong gusty winds on Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 72 degrees and gusts up to 45 mph.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72 degrees during the day, dropping to 40 overnight.
By the middle of the week, the region will see a chance of rain.
