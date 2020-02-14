Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine, cooler temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Friday before conditions start to slightly warmup during the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will see breezy conditions and a high of 70 degrees. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for the next few days.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 70 on Friday. Temperatures increase to the mid-70s on Saturday and then jump to the low-80s on Sunday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID-19
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
LA County reports 14,418 new COVID cases, 102 deaths
Suspect surrenders after leading police on chase through LA
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
Doctor describes saving 10 code-blue patients in 1 shift
LA County DA's policies questioned by crime victims' families
Show More
4-year-old's body found in Beaumont home after 2 adults overdose
SoCal sisters start baking business to spread kindness, help kids in need
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Inglewood ICU nurse stretched to her limits due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News