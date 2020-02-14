SoCal weather: Sunshine, cooler temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Friday before conditions start to slightly warmup during the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will see breezy conditions and a high of 70 degrees. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for the next few days.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 70 on Friday. Temperatures increase to the mid-70s on Saturday and then jump to the low-80s on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.