SoCal weather: Sunshine, mild temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see sunshine and some wind Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect warmer conditions and a high around 72 degrees. The mild conditions are expected to last for the next few days.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 77.
Mountains will see mild conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 52 degrees.
