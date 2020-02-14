SoCal weather: Sunshine, mild temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see sunshine and some wind Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect warmer conditions and a high around 72 degrees. The mild conditions are expected to last for the next few days.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 77.Mountains will see mild conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 52 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.