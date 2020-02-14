Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine, pleasant conditions on tap Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a sunny and warm Christmas Day as a chance of rain moves into the region on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions, with temperatures reaching a warm 72 degrees on Christmas. The sunshine, however, makes way for partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm as well, and a high of 70 is on tap Friday. Temperatures dip to 66 on Saturday.

The possibility of rain in Southern California creeps in on Sunday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
LA's historic Olvera Street hard hit by pandemic
Mission Community Hospital gifts checks, food to families in need
Here are the new traffic laws CA drivers need to heed starting Jan. 1
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Christmas shoppers head to Citadel despite COVID-19 spike
Show More
How to watch Christmas Mass on TV or online
Holiday travel worries experts amid COVID-19 surge
FBI searches home of missing California City boys
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Family planning legal action over death after Riverside County arrest
More TOP STORIES News