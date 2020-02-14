SoCal weather: Sunshine, pleasant conditions on tap Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a sunny and warm Christmas Day as a chance of rain moves into the region on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions, with temperatures reaching a warm 72 degrees on Christmas. The sunshine, however, makes way for partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm as well, and a high of 70 is on tap Friday. Temperatures dip to 66 on Saturday.The possibility of rain in Southern California creeps in on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.