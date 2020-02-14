Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine, pleasant temps expected Saturday as mild winds return

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see sunshine, light winds and overall pleasant conditions on Saturday as Santa Ana winds return.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some patchy fog Saturday morning, followed by a high around 72 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by the middle of next week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 74.

The Santa Anas will return Saturday and Sunday mornings, with dry winds reaching around 25-35 mph in canyon areas.

More TOP STORIES News