LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see sunshine, light winds and overall pleasant conditions on Saturday as Santa Ana winds return.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some patchy fog Saturday morning, followed by a high around 72 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by the middle of next week.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 74.
The Santa Anas will return Saturday and Sunday mornings, with dry winds reaching around 25-35 mph in canyon areas.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Sunshine, pleasant temps expected Saturday as mild winds return
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More