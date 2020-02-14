SoCal weather: Sunshine, warm conditions expected this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is warming up this weekend, but cooler temperatures are expected by mid-week.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 73 on Saturday, and then 77 on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions. Plenty of sunshine is on tap but temperatures jump from 75 on Saturday to 81 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.