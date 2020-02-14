Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine, warm temps on tap for Monday

Southern California will see warm temperatures Monday as conditions begin to slightly cool down later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunshine and a high of 80. Conditions will be similar Tuesday as a high of 79 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm, with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on Tuesday, along with a high of 90.

7-Day Forecasts





