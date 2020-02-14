Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures getting hotter Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Southern California are rising Tuesday, hitting the 90s in some areas and continuing to rise all week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures averaging around 87, but hitting the 90s in some areas on Tuesday, rising to 95 by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 93 on Tuesday, rising up to 97 degrees by Thursday.

