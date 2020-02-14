Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures rising all week starting Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Southern California will begin rising again on Monday, starting in the 80s and getting up to the 90s by midweek.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 6 a.m. on Sunday with gusts of up to 45 mph expected to reach some areas.

The ridge moving into Southern California will bring more hot temperatures next week, with Thursday expected to be the hottest day of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm temperatures and wind gusts on Monday, with a high reaching 80 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise, peaking at around 95 by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 87 on Monday, rising up to 100 degrees by Thursday.

