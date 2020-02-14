Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures staying warm Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures on Saturday, but not as severe as the heat wave the region saw earlier in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, with high temperatures reaching about 88 degrees. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals.

The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 95 on Saturday.

The morning marine layer and cooler temperatures return Sunday and stick around through next week.

