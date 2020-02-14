SoCal weather: Temperatures warming up as heat wave approaches SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will warm up in Southern California on Thursday, and a full heat wave hits on Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies and sunshine Thursday, hitting a high of 86 - and then jumping to the low 90s over the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, and temperatures will hit triple digits in many communities Thursday.
As inland communities roast, beaches will remain cool with a marine layer in the morning, and temperatures in the 70s.
