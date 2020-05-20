Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures warming up for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cool weather system has moved out of Southern California and temperatures will warm up a bit over the next several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies with an average high temperature around 75 degrees on Wednesday, climbing to 80 by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see clear skies with a high of 78, climbing to 86 by Thursday.

