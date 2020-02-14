SoCal weather: Temps climb as heat wave heads to region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern California bringing warmer temperatures and sunny skies on Sunday as the region gets ready for a heat wave.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds that are expected to clear out around noon. Temps will reach 82 degrees by the afternoon. By Monday, temperatures will climb up to 85 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds with a high of 87 degrees. Temperatures are expected jump to triple digits by Wednesday.
