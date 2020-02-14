Weather

SoCal weather: Temps cool slightly but warm weather continues Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday as the heat wave weakens, but still leave plenty of sunshine and warm weather.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Saturday evening for Orange County with clouds along the coast expected to extend into the north Sunday morning, including Long Beach and possibly as far as Malibu.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies on Sunday but some partial clouds with a high of 88 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions with clear skies on Sunday with a high of 89 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until Sunday at 6 p.m. for the desert areas as temperatures there average 100-105 degrees.

