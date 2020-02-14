SoCal weather: Temps stay hot Monday, cooldown expected later in the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and a few degrees of cooling, but temperatures will still be hot Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 91 with mostly sunny conditions Monday, but temperatures are expected to dip to the mid-80s on Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot and hazy conditions as a high of 95 is on tap Monday. The region will also see a cooldown Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to 86.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.