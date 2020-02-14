Weather

SoCal weather: Temps stay hot Monday, cooldown expected later in the week

Southern California will see sunshine and a few degrees of cooling, but temperatures will still be hot Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and a few degrees of cooling, but temperatures will still be hot Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 91 with mostly sunny conditions Monday, but temperatures are expected to dip to the mid-80s on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot and hazy conditions as a high of 95 is on tap Monday. The region will also see a cooldown Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to 86.

