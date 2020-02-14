LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of fall will see a marine layer in the morning and moderate temperatures throughout the day in Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, followed by hazy sun in the afternoon with a high of 80 degrees. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s by the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning fog followed by a high of 87 in the afternoon. Valley and inland temperatures will climb into the 90s later in the week.
SoCal weather: Temps staying mild for first day of fall
The first day of fall will see a marine layer in the morning and moderate temperatures throughout the day in Southern California.
