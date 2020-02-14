SoCal weather: Severe heat wave hits this weekend with temps topping 110

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intense heat wave is hitting Southern California over the Labor Day weekend, potentially leading to record-setting temperatures and dangerous conditions.
Sunday will be even hotter than Saturday. Temperatures will reach over 110 degrees in most inland communities, and even the beaches will get into the 90s.
Palm Springs could get as hot as 120 degrees.
Air quality will be unhealthy in many communities and gusty winds in the mountains will elevate the fire danger.
On Sunday, downtown Los Angeles can expect a record-high 104 degrees - dropping down 10 degrees by Monday for some relief from the heat.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be even hotter, hitting 117 on Sunday.
Air conditioners are expected to be running full blast over the weekend, but officials have declared a Flex Alert, asking people to save power when possible to avoid the need for running blackouts.
