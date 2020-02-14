SoCal weather: Triple digit temps expected in desert areas Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny conditions Tuesday, with desert communities expecting temperatures slightly above triple digits.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a comfortable 80 on Tuesday as clouds are expected to hang over the region throughout the week. Temperatures will also be in the low 80s for the next few days.The valleys and Inland Empire will see things heat up Tuesday. A high of 92 is expected and some parts of the Inland Empire will be even hotter.Desert communities will see scorching temperatures as a high of 102 is on tap. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are also expected.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.