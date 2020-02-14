SoCal weather: Triple-digit temps expected in some areas Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will be mostly sunny as a high of 87 is on tap. Temperatures will reach 89 Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot conditions as the region will be hit with triple-digit temperatures. Tuesday will see a high of 100, and similar conditions are expected Wednesday.
