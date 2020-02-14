Weather

SoCal weather: Triple-digit temps expected in some areas Tuesday

Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will be mostly sunny as a high of 87 is on tap. Temperatures will reach 89 Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot conditions as the region will be hit with triple-digit temperatures. Tuesday will see a high of 100, and similar conditions are expected Wednesday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scuffle breaks out after protesters march to LAPD
Caught on camera: Video shows officer-involved shooting of Black man in Kenosha
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
New video shows moments before shooting of Jacob Blake
LeBron James speaks out on Wisconsin police shooting
Popular Chevy Suburban gets major overhaul
Show More
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
LA to make All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood permanent
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Body of local Marine returns home to Montebello
More TOP STORIES News