SoCal weather: Triple-digit temps expected in some areas Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will be mostly sunny as a high of 87 is on tap. Temperatures will reach 89 Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot conditions as the region will be hit with triple-digit temperatures. Tuesday will see a high of 100, and similar conditions are expected Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.