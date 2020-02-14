SoCal weather: Tuesday brings a clear day before new storm arrives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The skies over Southern California will clear up on Tuesday before a new, heavy storm system arrives late Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and cool conditions with a high of about 60 degrees on Tuesday.The new system will arrive late Wednesday night, moving in from Ventura County and providing several inches of rain on Thursday and Friday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 60 on Tuesday and rain Thursday and Friday.Mountain communities will see good skiing conditions on Tuesday, with a high of 28 degrees, clear skies and snow on the ground from the weekend storm. The next storm could bring up to a foot of snow Thursday and Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.