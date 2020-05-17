Weather

SoCal weather: Warm, but slightly cooler temps on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm conditions will continue in Southern California on Sunday with temperatures dropping slightly before rain makes its way to the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some early morning clouds develop with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures will get cooler with a 50% chance of rain by Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions late in the evening with a high of 82 degrees expected on Sunday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
After offering COVID tests to all, LA still has unused kits
Norco restaurant opens for dine-in service against governor's orders
How Las Vegas' Caesars Palace plans to conquer COVID
Officials continue to relax parking enforcement in LA until June 1
Show More
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Dwight Howard mourning after son's mother dies of seizure
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
OC's South Coast Plaza reopens for curbside service
Candlelight vigil held for Riverside hospital worker who died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News