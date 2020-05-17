SoCal weather: Warm, but slightly cooler temps on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm conditions will continue in Southern California on Sunday with temperatures dropping slightly before rain makes its way to the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some early morning clouds develop with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures will get cooler with a 50% chance of rain by Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions late in the evening with a high of 82 degrees expected on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.