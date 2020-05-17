SoCal weather: Warm, but slightly cooler temps on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm conditions will continue in Southern California on Sunday with temperatures dropping slightly before rain makes its way to the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some early morning clouds develop with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures will get cooler with a 50% chance of rain by Monday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions late in the evening with a high of 82 degrees expected on Sunday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News