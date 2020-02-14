SoCal weather: Warm conditions on tap Monday, cooler temps ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The slight cool down continues Monday, with warm conditions across Southern California as temperatures dip into the 70s and 80s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching about 81 degrees on Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will drop to 88 on Monday.Temperatures are expected to get cooler over the course of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.