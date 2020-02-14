Weather

SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions along with plenty of sunshine on Friday and throughout Halloween weekend.

The region is expected to see clear skies for the next few days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm and sunny Friday, as temperatures reach a high of 82, with similar conditions on Saturday for Halloween.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and temperatures will be around 86 on Friday. The region will see similar conditions Saturday before temperatures climb to the low 90s starting Sunday.

