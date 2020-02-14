SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected on Halloween

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions along with plenty of sunshine on Halloween.The region is expected to see clear skies for the next few days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm and sunny Saturday, as temperatures reach a high of 83. Temperatures increase slightly on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and temperatures will be around 89 on Saturday. The region will see similar conditions Sunday before fire danger returns to the region on Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.