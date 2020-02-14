SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions and sunshine on Monday and over the next several days.
For the next few days, the region is expected to see temperatures above the average for this time of year. But next weekend may see temperatures drop back into the 60s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm on Monday, with temperatures hitting about 84 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 87 on Monday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More