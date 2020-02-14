Weather

SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions and sunshine on Monday and over the next several days.

For the next few days, the region is expected to see temperatures above the average for this time of year. But next weekend may see temperatures drop back into the 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm on Monday, with temperatures hitting about 84 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 87 on Monday.

