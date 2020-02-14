Weather

SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions along with sunshine on Sunday.

For the next few days, the region is expected to see temperatures above the average for this time of year.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm on Sunday, as temperatures hover around the mid-to-high 80s. Similar conditions are expected Monday, but a cooldown arrives Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 93 on Sunday. Similar conditions are on tap Monday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beverly Hills police declare unlawful assembly at pro-Trump rally
VIDEO: Halloween 'blue moon' shines over DTLA
Protesters walk through streets of West Hollywood on Halloween
Some Riverside County voting sites experience delays
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
2 killed in wrong-way crash amid heavy fog on 405 Freeway
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Show More
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
KLOS veterans Mark and Brian inducted into Radio Hall of Fame
WeHo storefronts boarded up ahead of Election Day
Inglewood coffee shop provides early voting location
Chase ends when suspect slams into innocent driver in NoHo
More TOP STORIES News