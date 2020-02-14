SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine expected on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions along with sunshine on Sunday.For the next few days, the region is expected to see temperatures above the average for this time of year.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm on Sunday, as temperatures hover around the mid-to-high 80s. Similar conditions are expected Monday, but a cooldown arrives Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 93 on Sunday. Similar conditions are on tap Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.