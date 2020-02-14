SoCal weather: Warm conditions, sunshine on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions along with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.The region is expected to see clear skies for the next few days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm and sunny, as temperatures reach a high of 80 on Thursday. Similar conditions are expected to last through Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and temperatures will be around 84 on Thursday. The region will see similar conditions Friday and Saturday before temperatures climb to 90 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.