Weather

SoCal weather: Warm, dry conditions continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-pressure area over central California is keeping SoCal warm and dry over the next several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and mild conditions, with a high of 75 degrees, dropping to a chilly 48 overnight.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 80 degrees during the day, dropping to 45 overnight.

The weekend will see temperatures stay in the 70s with clear skies. Some winds could return Sunday morning.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
LA man says EDD put him on hold for 9 hours
Man facing eviction allegedly stabs landlord's stepson in Norwalk
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
OC congresswomen author measure to condemn anti-Asian hate crimes
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Show More
Driver of stolen car apprehended after chase reaches speeds of 100 mph
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
LA City Council votes to give city employees paid parental leave
Black architect, Paul R. Williams, helped build modern LA
More TOP STORIES News