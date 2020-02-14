SoCal weather: Warm, dry conditions continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-pressure area over central California is keeping SoCal warm and dry over the next several days.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and mild conditions, with a high of 75 degrees, dropping to a chilly 48 overnight.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 80 degrees during the day, dropping to 45 overnight.
The weekend will see temperatures stay in the 70s with clear skies. Some winds could return Sunday morning.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News