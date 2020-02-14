SoCal weather: Warm, dry conditions continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-pressure area over central California is keeping SoCal warm and dry over the next several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and mild conditions, with a high of 75 degrees, dropping to a chilly 48 overnight.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 80 degrees during the day, dropping to 45 overnight.The weekend will see temperatures stay in the 70s with clear skies. Some winds could return Sunday morning.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.