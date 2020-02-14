Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds followed by warm temperatures expected Friday, through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures Friday after the morning marine layer burns off.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds before they dissipate by around 10 a.m., and the sun will warm temperatures up to about 80 degrees on Friday. The weekend will see similar conditions with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some fog in the early hours, but the afternoon sun will bring a high of 91 degrees. Highs will stay in the low 90s all weekend.

