LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s during the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions as temperatures reach a high of 97 degrees on Friday. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Friday
Southern California will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News