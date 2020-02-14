Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Friday

Southern California will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s during the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions as temperatures reach a high of 97 degrees on Friday. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Suspect in custody, one outstanding after chase in the San Fernando Valley
New 1 carb, low calorie tortilla created at San Fernando factory
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
Show More
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
SoCal doctors deliver baby while mother in coma
7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
More TOP STORIES News