SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s during the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions as temperatures reach a high of 97 degrees on Friday. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.