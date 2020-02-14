SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will remain warm Thursday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 90. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s by the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions with unhealthy air quality and a high around 101 degrees on Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.