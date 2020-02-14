Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Thursday

Southern California will remain warm Thursday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will remain warm Thursday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 90. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s by the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions with unhealthy air quality and a high around 101 degrees on Thursday.

