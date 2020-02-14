Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures continue Wednesday

Southern California will remain warm Wednesday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.
Southern California will remain warm Wednesday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, hot conditions with unhealthy air quality with a high around 100 degrees.

